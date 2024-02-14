Province spends $16M to upgrade wildfire fighting equipment

Photo: Mike Biden / file photo

The provincial government says it has spent $16 million ahead of the 2024 wildfire season beefing up its fleet and equipment for ground crews.

"As we head into the spring and summer months, we are reminded of last year's devastating wildfires and the impact they had on people and communities around the province," said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, in a news release Wednesday.

"The impacts of climate change are arriving faster than predicted... we are supporting the wildland firefighters who work tirelessly to protect us under the most extreme conditions. By increasing our resources on the ground and in the air, we will have a greater ability to respond to wildfires when and where they happen."

The province says it is also making upgrades to firefighting equipment and fire camp infrastructure. On-the-ground investments include pumps, safety gear, medical and hygiene equipment as well as two mass water-delivery systems that can be used for fire suppression and flood operations.

"I am impressed with the rapid work of the province to put needed additional firefighting resources in service for this year," said Thom Porter, task force member and former director of CAL Fire. "The dry winter emphasizes the need for securing these resources is now."

Upgrades will also continue to be made to the BC Wildfire Service’s aviation fleet to include additional plane and helicopter agreements, “with a focus on a diverse and modern set of aircraft suited for B.C.'s vast and challenging terrain.”

The announcement did not include details related to what type of aircraft are being acquired, but said trials related to night-vision technology used by aviation crews will continue.