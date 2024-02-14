North Vancouver RCMP warn of radioactive material in equipment in stolen car

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. Police in North Vancouver say a car stolen from an underground parking lot Tuesday had a piece of equipment containing radioactive material inside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in North Vancouver say a car stolen from an underground parking lot Tuesday had a piece of equipment containing radioactive material inside.

Mounties say they responded to a theft call at a gym on Marine Drive, and the vehicle contained a "nuclear soil moisture density gauge" used in construction and other industries.

Police say the gauge contains a small amount of radioactive material that could "pose a health risk to the person who took it," but not enough to put the broader public at risk.

North Vancouver Mounties say the stolen gauge is a Troxler 34-30 model, and exposure to radiation could occur if it's tampered with or not properly stored.

Const. Mansoor Sahak says they're seeking public assistance to find the stolen car, a 2004 grey Mazda 6, and the nuclear gauge, to return them to their owner.

Police say anyone handling the stolen device should leave the gauge sealed in its case to avoid exposure to radiation.