Langford councillor harassed at home by 'disgruntled member of the public': mayor

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Langford Mayor Scott Mayor Goodmanson is flanked by, from left, councillors Mary Wagner, Colby Harder, Kimberley Guiry and Lillian Szpak at a press conference at Langford City Hall council chambers on Wednesday.

Some members of the public could be banned from live meetings of Langford council, which is considering legal action after a councillor was photographed and harassed at home during the evening hours, Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson said Wednesday.

Goodmanson said a member of the public was observed staring through the windows and appearing to be taking photographs of the inside of the council member’s home.

The councillor was not named and no date was provided, though Goodmanson said the incident was “quite recent” and that other inappropriate actions have been going on for more than year.

“This incident involved a disgruntled member of the public who has spent the last year being angry and unaccepting of the results of a democratic election,” Goodmanson said in prepared remarks at a news conference where he was flanked by councillors Mary Wagner, Colby Harder, Kimberly Guiry and Lillian Szpak, who did not speak.

“When confronted, this person began harassing the councillor about personal matters that were completely unrelated to city business.”

Asked if the councillor in question was in the room, Goodmanson declined to say.

The council member reported the incident to West Shore RCMP.

Police said they investigated and determined that although the behaviour was concerning, no criminal act had been committed.

The incident is part of a trend of increasing “hostility” toward the mayor and slate of councillors who took power in October 2022, Goodmanson said. The new council replaced former Mayor Stew Young after 30 years in power, and all but one councillor.

“When elected officials and their families no longer feel safe in their home, when staff begin to dread interactions with certain members of the public, when members of the public do not feel safe participating in democracy, including running for office and attending open public meetings, we have reached a point where we must decide between productive civil discourse or allowing instability and aggression to become the standard of behaviour,” Goodmanson said.

The hastily called news conference came the day after protests erupted outside city hall over council’s proposed budget and unprecedented tax increases. Opponents of the new council have disrupted council meetings for more than a year.

“In 2022, there was a very clear call for change. Unfortunately, a small minority of residents have been unable to accept this and have indulged in behaviour that creates an atmosphere of fear, mistrust, anger, and hostility,” said Goodmanson, who called on current and former leaders, including Young, to “strongly denounce this troubling and inappropriate behaviour.”

Councillors Keith Yacucha and Mark Morley were not present at the news conference, but Goodmanson said all councillors “stand united in this message.”

“Some people are behaving in a way that is contrary to the city’s respectful workplace policy and therefore the city has an obligation to take action to ensure that council, staff and public feel safe,” said Goodmanson. “This could include banning individuals who behave inappropriately from in-person attendance at council or seeking stronger remedies through the courts.”

Goodmanson said the City of Langford “is at its most divided” and called on Young to assist, though he said Young hasn’t been personally contacted by the mayor or any councillors. “I am contacting the former mayor through this, right now,” Goodmanson said.