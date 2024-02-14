More upgrades to improve flood resilience in Abbotsford, B.C., after 2021 disaster

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby says his government will provide $80 million to help upgrade Abbotsford's Barrowtown Pump Station, which was built in the 1980s to pump water out of the low-lying prairie lands through the Sumas Canal and into the Fraser River. Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Premier David Eby says his government will provide almost $80 million to help upgrade Abbotsford's Barrowtown Pump Station, which was nearly overwhelmed in 2021 by atmospheric rivers that set off catastrophic flooding in the Sumas Prairie.

The area is a key bread basket for B.C., and Eby says the flooding on the Sumas Prairie could have been much worse had the pump station failed.

The record rainfall in November 2021 flooded farms, killing thousands of animals and closed highways, and washed out Interior highways and prompted a mudslide that killed five people.

Eby says upgrading the pump station will help better withstand potential floodwaters from the nearby Sumas and Nooksack rivers, and protect the region from future floods.

B.C.'s Emergency Management Ministry says upgrades to the pump station include a six-metre wall to help prevent the possibility of the station shutting down in another flood, and replacing pump motors to improve efficiency and pumping capacity.

The ministry says B.C. has provided almost $180 million to support Abbotsford's recovery since the 2021 disaster.