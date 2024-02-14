Police investigating second homicide of 2024

Photo: Thinkstock. Prince George RCMP investigating second homicide of 2024 in downtown.

Prince George RCMP are currently on the 800 block of Victoria Street as they investigate the city's second homicide of 2024.

Investigators received a report of shots fired at that location shortly after 11 p.m. on February 13. When police arrived, they located the single male victim deceased from his injuries.

“The increase in gun violence in Prince George, along with the recent theft of firearms from a gas station, is concerning and our police officers are working tirelessly to apprehend those who are responsible for these crimes,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP, said.

This was a targeted event and there is no increased risk to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking for any dash camera, cell phone or video surveillance footage from the area between the hours of 10:45 p.m. and 11:35 p.m., or to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken with police. Please contact the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300 with any information.