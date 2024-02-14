Prince George teacher disciplined for endangering student with nut allergy

Photo: Citizen staff photo. The School District 57 headquarters in Prince George.

A consent resolution has been issued for a Prince George teacher following a Dec. 2, 2021 incident where she brought an advent calendar to school without checking if the chocolates contained nuts.

Following the incident, School District No. 57 issued the teacher a letter of discipline on Dec. 9, 2021, and suspended her for two days without pay, which were served on Dec. 10 and 13 that year.

The teacher in question voluntarily entered into the agreement on Jan. 24, 2024, acknowledging that her actions had put a student's health and safety at risk.

She is employed by School District No. 57 at one of its elementary schools, and the student was a member of her Grade 2 class.

The student had a peanut allergy that the teacher was aware of, notes the agreement, with an EpiPen on hand at the school's medical room. The teacher failed to check to see if the chocolate contained nuts.

"The chocolates in the advent calendar did contain nuts, a fact which was included on the packaging," explained the agreement.

It's noted that the advent calendar was purchased in lieu of a Lego calendar typically purchased by the teacher for her students during the holiday season, which was not available.

Three students were invited by the teacher to take wrapped chocolates from the advent calendar.

The agreement further notes that she told the student with the nut allergy to not eat the chocolate until she had checked to see whether it contained nuts, which it did in the hazelnut cream filling.

However, the student left the school when the school day ended, heading home before the teacher could inform the student.

She attempted to track the student down, and eventually phoned the student's mother instead, letting her know the student had left with the chocolate. The student had not consumed the chocolate.

She did not immediately inform the principal or vice principal of the school about what had happened, noted the agreement.