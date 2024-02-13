Trail RCMP searching for suspect after explosion at motel

Photo: Rob Gibson

RCMP in Trail, B.C. are still looking for a suspect believed to have been involved in an explosion inside a motel room at the Glenwood Inn.

The incident happened on Feb 10 at 10:30 p.m. after the explosion started a fire in an adjacent room which had to be evacuated. There were no injuries as a result of the explosion.

Police arrived on the scene and began searching the room where the explosion occurred and discovered firearms and ammunition.

Officers arrested a 48-year-old man they believe was associated with the room who is now facing

numerous firearms offences.

Police are still searching for another suspect who was involved in the incident. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 30’s, with dark hair, and brown eyes, who likely has symptoms of burn injuries.

RCMP warns the public not to approach the suspect and they are asking anyone with information to contact Trail RCMP at (250) 364-2566.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.