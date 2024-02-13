Teacher at Invermere, B.C. high school charged with child sex crimes

Photo: Ruben Rodriguez

A teacher at a secondary school in Invermere, B.C. has been charged in relation to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Columbia Valley RCMP say they initiated an investigation last month related to allegations against Jason Walker, a teacher at David Thompson Secondary School.



On Tuesday, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges against Walker for sexual exploitation, making sexually explicit material available to a child and luring a child.



“The offences took place over the Internet, specifically social media. As such, investigators believe it may be possible other individuals are aware of these offences”, says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

“Police are encouraging anyone who may have further information to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP.”



Walker was arrested and placed on a number of conditions. He is set to appear in Columbia Valley Provincial Court on March 4.