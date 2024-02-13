Pearl Jam books two Vancouver shows to open new world tour

Photo: Pearl Jam/Facebook Pearl Jam return to Vancouver for two concerts at Rogers Arena opening up their Dark Matter World Tour here as they support the first Pearl Jam album since 2020.

Pearl Jam appears to have been alive and busy recently, with a new tour and music announced on the same day.

The band, one of the biggest to come from our American neighbours in Seattle, is launching their newest world tour not from their hometown, but from downtown Vancouver. They'll be in town on the future days of May 4 and 6, 2024.

"Their global tour, hitting nine countries and 25 cities, kicks off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will cover much of North America including shows at Wrigley Field, Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park," states Live Nation in a media release.

The tour announcement was paired with the release of a new single from their forthcoming Dark Matter album (due to be released on April 19).

Opening for Pearl Jam in Vancouver will be Deep Sea Diver, a Seattle band founded by and led by Jessica Dobson (who joined The Shins for a spell and has played with Beck, Spoon, and the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs).

Those wanting tickets will have to take a moment and just breathe.

There will be a presale for the band's fan club, the Ten Club (as long as they were members before Feb. 12).

To make sure there's an evenflow of tickets, they'll be available through a registration system on TicketMaster; registration for North America is open now and will remain open until Sunday, Feb. 18. On Feb. 22, people who registered will be told if they were chosen to buy tickets for the concert they selected or if they've been waitlisted.

The band is also using the fan-to-fan face value exchange program from TicketMaster for the resale of tickets to help deter scalpers.