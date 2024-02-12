IIO investigating after man injured in dirt bike crash in Campbell River

Photo: IIO BC The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. investigates all incidents involving police that result in serious harm or death, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a dirt bike crash in Campbell River on Sunday.

Campbell River RCMP told the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. they responded to a report of an armed man in the driveway of a residence in the 100-block of Reef Crescent around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Around 1:50 a.m., the man left the home on a dirt bike and headed south. He turned east on Erickson Road before crashing the bike and sustaining serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

RCMP notified the IIO, a civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C., of the incident shortly after.

The IIO will work to determine what happened leading up to and during the incident and what role police actions or inaction may have played in the man’s injury.

