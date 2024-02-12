Police officer injured by teen fleeing on scooter from alleged attempted break-in

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Police arrested two teens after an alleged attempted break-in in East Vancouver on Feb. 11, 2024, according to the VPD.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) arrested two teenagers in East Vancouver this weekend after an alleged attempted break-in.

Two teens, one 17 and one 18, were arrested near the intersection of Fraser Street and East 18 Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 11, according to the VPD. They were allegedly attempting to break into a closed store on Fraser Street.

One tried to flee from police officers at the scene using an electric scooter but ended up driving into and injuring an officer.

"The officer was taken to hospital for treatment and will likely miss work as a result of the injuries," Sgt. Steve Addison tells V.I.A.

When police searched the pair they reportedly found a loaded handgun and knives.

"Lazaro de las Mercedes Navarro has been charged with assaulting a police officer, willfully resisting or obstructing a police officers, carrying a concealed weapons, and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon," Addison notes.