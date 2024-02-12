Shortage of doctors prompts temporary closure of Williams Lake emergency department

Photo: Glacier Media

A shortage of available doctors is being blamed for a temporary closure of the emergency department at Caribou Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

According to a statement issued Monday afternoon by Interior Health, the hospital’s emergency room will be closed from 8 p.m. on Monday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. It is typically open 24 hours.

“Patients can access care at 100 Mile District General Hospital in 100 Mile House or GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel,” the statement read.

“During this time, inpatient services will continue as normal at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.”

Anyone in need of life-threatening emergency care — including chest pains, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding — is encouraged by IH to call 911 for transport to the nearest available facility.