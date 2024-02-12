Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver and Fairmont Pacific Rim achieve 5-star status from Forbes Travel Guide

Photo: Sterling Cooper. The Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel not only achieved a five-star ranking for its hotel, but its Willow Stream Spa also won a five-star ranking

Two Vancouver hotels have won coveted five-star rankings in the just-released 2024 Forbes Travel Guide: Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver and the Fairmont Pacific Rim.



The hospitality and entertainment guide also ranked the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver and the Wickaninnish Inn, on Vancouver Island, as four-star properties.



Vancouver hotels that achieved a "recommended" ranking from the Forbes Travel Guide include:

• The Douglas, Autograph Collection;

• JW Marriott Parq Vancouver;

• Paradox Hotel Vancouver;

• St. Regis Hotel; and

• Sutton Place Hotel.



Two Victoria hotels hotels that achieved the "recommended" ranking include the Fairmont Empress and the Magnolia Hotel & Spa.



The travel guide snubbed B.C. restaurants, however, as none of the 258 restaurants that it ranked as either recommended, four-star or five-star were in Vancouver.



The only spa out of the guide's 327 recommended, four-star or five-star spas that is in Vancouver is the five-star Willow Stream Spa at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

No B.C. properties outside Vancouver, Whistler and Vancouver Island made the list.



“Earning the double five-star accreditation for the second year in a row is a remarkable achievement,” said the Fairmont Pacific Rim's general manager Jens Moesker, who referred to five-star rankings for his hotel and for his spa.



“This recognition emphasizes the exceptional standards we strive to provide for our valued guests and we are grateful for the continued dedication of the entire team," added Moesker, who is also Fairmont's regional vice president for the Pacific Northwest.



The 2024 Forbes Travel Guide provides one of the many lists of top hotels. The Rosemont Hotel Georgia, which is now closed for renovations, in December ranked as one of the world's 25 best hotels, according to Hotels magazine.