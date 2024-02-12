Man charged with first-degree murder in B.C. hit-and-run

Photo: The Canadian Press Police on Vancouver Island have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a cyclist last week. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police on Vancouver Island have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a cyclist last week.

Comox Valley RCMP say that 45-year-old Steven Squires of Cumberland, B.C., has also been charged with failure to stop after an accident causing death and remains in custody.

Police say the suspect was arrested on Saturday, but they didn't reveal why the accused was charged with the most serious offense of first-degree murder.

The Vancouver Island integrated major crime unit took over the investigation on the weekend after the cyclist was reported injured Thursday by a passerby on the Comox Valley Parkway in Courtenay.

Police say the cyclist died of his injuries at hospital.

Investigators said on Saturday that they had found the vehicle that was involved in the collision and that there was no further risk to the public at that time.