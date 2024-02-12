Usher adds Vancouver stop on 2024 North American tour

Photo: Bellamy Brewster Usher will bring his Past Present Future tour to Vancouver's Rogers Arena on November 7, 2024. Tickets go on sale February 16.

Hot off his steamy Super Bowl halftime show, Usher has announced several added dates for his North American tour, including a new show in Vancouver.

The Grammy-winning R&B icon will play Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Thursday, November 7 as part of his Usher: Past Present Future Tour.

Tickets go on sale via Live Nation for the newly-added Vancouver concert date on Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with various pre-sales running in the days ahead.

Usher's tour will now kick off on August 16 in Atlanta, before making stops all summer and fall across the U.S. and Canada, including visits to Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, and Usher's hometown of Dallas.

Performing at The Apple Music Halftime Show on February 11 in Las Vegas, Usher stated: “??I was not exaggerating when I shared with the world that my performance would be a celebration of the past 30 years of my career. I will never forget the energy from the cast & crew, the fans in the stadium, the guest performers and the adrenaline from this monumental milestone in my career."

"I’m so happy everyone enjoyed it, my goal always is to bring people together and feel good through my music and performance," added Usher.

Known for massive hits like "Yeah!" "U Got it Bad," and "Caught Up," and duets like "My Boo," (which he performed at the Super Bowl with Alicia Keys), Usher's ninth studio album, Coming Home, was released on February 9.