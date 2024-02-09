Landmarks across British Columbia to illuminate in red on for National 211 Day

Photo: United Way BC Photo of Canada Place from 211 Day in 2023

Recognizing the vital service of 211 Day, 15 British Columbia landmarks will glow red on Sunday.

Marked annually across North America, the day aims to raise awareness and role of the 211 service.

United Way shared that the collective illumination, named the United Glow, shows that "even in the face of adversity, 211 stands ready to help."

The phone line is a primary source of information for government and community-based non-clinical health and social services nationwide.

"Asking for help can be difficult, even more so when you're not sure what's needed or where to start. That's why 211 is such a valuable resource, as our navigators can listen to people's stories, ask questions to understand the situation, and provide information on available options. It's about wayfinding and we want to help light the path,” Julia Wu, operations manager with the helpline services said in the news release.

According to United Way, 211 British Columbia has experienced a 19 per cent uptick in calls over the previous year, coupled with a 30 per cent rise in referrals to other agencies since April 2023.

On 211 Day, BC residents are encouraged to show support by sharing photos of illuminated landmarks using the hashtags #211DayCanada and #HelpStartsHere and by spreading the word about the vital 211 service to friends and family.

To connect with a trained Resource Navigator, people simply dial or text 2-1-1.