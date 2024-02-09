Vancouver police seek man missing from halfway house deemed 'violent' and 'risk to public safety'

Photo: VPD. The Vancouver Police Department is seeking Steven Frederickson, 57, on a Canada-wide warrant after he failed to return to his halfway house on Feb. 8, 2024

The Vancouver Police Department is alerting the public that a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for an offender deemed "violent" and who "poses a risk to public safety."

Steven Frederickson, 57, did not return to his Vancouver halfway house after signing out on February 8.

He is in violation of a court-ordered condition of his release; he is on a long-term supervision order, according to the VPD.

Frederickson is described by police as being 6’1” with a slim build. He has a long grey beard and long grey hair. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark brown plaid jacket with black lines, a black hoody, dark grey pants, black shoes with an unknown white logo on the front, and black sunglasses.

Further, Frederickson is legally deaf and walks with a red cane.

Anyone who sees Frederickson, or who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.