Watch: Police searching for wig-wearing suspect after alleged sex assault on SkyTrain escalator

The public is being asked to help identify a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a SkyTrain station.

On Thursday, Metro Vancouver Transit Police released video footage of the suspect from an incident in August 2023.

Const. Amanda Steed is asking anyone who recognizes the individual to call police.

“Investigators have spent months exhausting every possible lead in this incident and are now requesting help in identifying the suspect so that they can be held accountable for their actions,” says Steed.

According to Transit Police, a woman entered Surrey Central SkyTrain station and was making her way toward the platform at 6 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2023.

When the woman stepped onto the escalator a person followed closely behind her and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Video released by Transit Police shows the suspect looking around the station and holding a cellphone. The person takes the stairs while looking around, glancing back at their phone, and looking around again. The suspect then goes up the escalator they walked down beside.

The individual can be seen running out of the station and pushing their way through the SkyTrain tapping stations.

The suspect is being described as 30 to 40 years of age, between five-foot-10 and six feet, has a dark complexion, and has a slender build. The suspect was wearing a wig that is described as long dark wavy hair.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, black biker shorts, running shoes and a small cross-body bag.

Transit police did not specify if the suspect was male, female, or non-gendered.

People with information are asked to contact Transit Police at 604-515-8300 or by texting 87-77-77.