'Acts of violence': 16-year-old boys arrested after shots fired at B.C. home

Two 16-year-old Surrey boys were arrested and released without being charged after an early morning shooting on Feb. 1.

At 1:21 a.m. that day, police responded to shots fired at a South Surrey residence on 154 Street.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located evidence that confirmed the shooting. No one is believed to have been injured.

A search warrant led police to discover three firearms and multiple electronic devices at a house nearly 13 kilometres away at 140 Street.

Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha with Surrey RCMP says two local teen boys were arrested for careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

"The youths were released without charges at this time,” says Sangha.

No further details were given by police about why the pair was released.

Investigators are continuing to gather information and obtain witness statements. Police are also still collecting evidence to advance the investigation and determine a motive.

"Surrey RCMP takes threats and acts of violence seriously and we work closely with victims to ensure their continued safety,” says Sangha.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 604-599-0502.