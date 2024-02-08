Provincial forecast centre warns of elevated risk for drought in B.C. this spring and summer

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre

Warm and dry winter conditions continue to suggest a drought hazard for the upcoming spring and summer.

According to data released by B.C.'s River Forecast Centre Thursday, provincial snowpack remains "very low," at an overall average of 61 per cent of normal.

The recent Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin includes data up to Feb. 1.

The Okanagan snow basin is one of only three areas to surpass to 80 per cent of normal snowpack conditions, reaching 86 per cent, along with the South Thompson (81 per cent) and the Stikine (90 per cent).

During the same time last year in the Okanagan, the snowpack was at 121 per cent of normal.

Extreme cold temperatures mid-month in January followed by extreme warm conditions later in the month resulted in overall monthly temperatures close to normal for January.

The lowest snowpack numbers in B.C. are in the Middle Fraser (59 per cent), Lower Fraser (47 per cent) and the South Coast (41 per cent).

With the "extremely low snow conditions," the forecast centre said they expect to see a below normal spring freshet flood hazard this season, especially in the Interior.

"Low snowpack and seasonal runoff forecasts combined with warm seasonal weather forecasts and lingering impacts from previous drought are creating significantly elevated drought hazards for this upcoming spring and summer," the report reads.

With still two to three months left in the snow season, the report added that conditions may change slightly over this period, but the current trends in low snowpack are expected to persist.