Drone found inside B.C. prison, seized by staff

Photo: Dose Media/Unsplash. Staff at Kent Institution found and seized severalÂ items on Feb. 4, including a drone.

A drone has been found inside a B.C. prison and has been seized by staff members.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirms that on Feb. 4, staff at Kent Institution discovered and seized several items.

The maximum-security federal institution is located in the upper Fraser Valley near Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs. The prison has a capacity of 378 men.

“Cannabis concentrate, handmade weapons and a drone” were seized, says assistant warden Kim MacPherson.

A cellphone, SD cards and SD card readers were also found and seized.

"The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $124,600,” says MacPherson.

Police officers have been notified about the items and according to Correctional Service Canada, the institution is investigating.

Recently, on Jan. 5, drugs and weapons were also found at the prison. Three cellphones and chargers, cannabis concentrates and various stabbing weapons were discovered by staff.

MacPherson explains how CSC uses several tools to prevent drugs from entering the institution.

"These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors,” she says.

CSC encourages anyone who has information related to drug use or trafficking at its institutions to call their tip line at 1-866-780-3784.