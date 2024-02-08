Game-camera footage leads police to stolen travel trailer in Nanaimo

Photo: . Oceanside RCMP detachment. VIA GOOGLE MAPS

A game camera helped Oceanside RCMP track down a travel trailer stolen from a property in the Horne Lake area.

Police said they received a report from the owner on Saturday and got details like the make and model, description and licence plate, but it was footage from the game camera showing a suspect’s vehicle leaving the area that led to its recovery.

Images were quickly sent to Island RCMP detachments, and a sharp-eyed RCMP officer located the vehicle in Nanaimo on Tuesday.

Oceanside RCMP executed a search warrant at a Nanaimo residence and found the travel trailer.

RCMP said Thursday charges have not yet been laid and the investigation continues. Police said the owner was grateful to have the trailer back.

This investigation highlights the value of surveillance video in identifying crime suspects, says Cpl. Mike Kane of Oceanside RCMP.

“The game camera footage allowed police to quickly identify a suspect vehicle and to provide that image to neighbouring detachments in real time. The surveillance images and the keen observations of the Nanaimo officer assisted us greatly in this investigation.”