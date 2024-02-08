Prince George man fined $6,000 for illegal hunting

Photo: Contributed

The Conservation Officer Service says a Prince George man has been fined $6,000 and given a two-year hunting ban in connection with the illegal possession of a prohibited weapon and dead wildlife.

The man in question, Travais Galbraith, pleaded guilty last month to the unlawful possession of dead wildlife, failing to comply with compulsory inspection requirements and violations related to the unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon.

In fall 2021, officers received information that an individual illegally shot a mountain goat in the wrong Limited Entry Authorization hunting zone near McBride. A related search warrant was then executed on a Prince George home by the service with assistance from their General Investigations Section in December 2021.

Officers then located and seized brass knuckles, a freezer filled with parts of wildlife, a bull moose head and meat, and a mountain goat head.