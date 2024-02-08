Former government scientist slams Canada's climate plan as 'totally inadequate'

Photo: Land Use Department of West Moberly First Nations A drilling rig in northeast British Columbia. A new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has found Canada's plans to reduce oil and gas consumption have not gone far enough.

Canada’s mid-century plan to absorb as much carbon pollution as it emits is “nowhere near” strong enough to have a realistic chance of succeeding, says the author of a new report assessing the country’s climate commitments.

The report, released Thursday by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA), analyzes a June 2023 plan from the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) projecting energy supply as Canada aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The plan calls for reducing oil and gas production between 21 and 75 per cent, expanding the generation of renewable electricity up to 12 fold and nearly tripling nuclear capacity, among other things.

But those measures are not nearly enough, said David Hughes, who produced the report for CCPA. Hughes found that according to the policies currently in place, Canada’s emissions would only drop 16 per cent below 2022 levels by 2050.

“Current policy is totally inadequate,” Hughes said in an interview.

A former scientist and research manager with the Geological Survey of Canada who now analyzes the oil and gas industry, Hughes said the CER plans heavily rely on technology, such as small-scale nuclear reactors and an up to 5,600-fold increase in nascent technology that directly captures atmospheric carbon.

Both have so far shown slow growth and rising costs, with the CER’s “excessive reliance” on carbon capture technology “perhaps the weakest link” in its plan, notes Hughes.

“The high proportion of fossil fuels projected by CER in 2050… would require a massive buildout of carbon capture and storage to offset emissions and greatly increase the risk that net-zero will not be achieved,” the report concludes.

Meanwhile, by including the building of new oil and gas infrastructure — such as the Canada LNG export terminal, which is set to last at least 40 years — the CER’s plan increases the risk Canada will fail to reach its 2050 emission reduction targets.

Similarly, Hughes concluded the plans to triple the carbon absorbing capacity of Canada’s forests would require a “major improvement of Canada’s forestry management practices.” For more than 20 years, Canadian forests have emitted more carbon than they absorb, according to the federal government.

“The general assumption is with the energy transition [from fossil fuels to] green growth, we’re just going to swap one for another and be happy,” said Hughes. “Nothing like that has happened in the history of the human race.”

“I find the assumptions are extremely optimistic.”

Hughes said Canada must be more ambitious as it aims to transition from fossil fuels to green energy. But achieving the 2050 targets will also require more emphasis on reducing energy consumption, Hughes said.

On a per capita basis, Canadians consume 4.9 times as much energy as the world average and emit three times world average emissions. Using less energy and becoming more efficient, he said, “is really the low-hanging fruit.”

Hughes said: “There’s a lot of things you can do so it doesn’t impact people's lifestyles as much.”

“Like mass transit.”