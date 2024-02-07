228944
Canfor Pulp Products announces sale of Taylor pulp mill for $7 million

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. says it's entered an agreement to sell its Taylor pulp mill.

The mill in northeastern B.C., which produces bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp, is being sold for $7 million to an undisclosed buyer.

Canfor Pulp president and CEO Kevin Edgson says the new owner is committed to repurposing the site and developing a long-term plan that will benefit the community.

The sale is expected to close during the first quarter.

Just over a year ago, Canfor Pulp closed the pulp line at its Prince George mill, blaming a lack of fibre.

The company reported a loss for the third quarter of 2023, due in part to soft global pulp market conditions.

