Swedish House Mafia, Deadmau5 to headline resurrected Fvded in the Park festival

Photo: FVDED In The Park Metro Vancouver music festival Fvded in The Park is back July 5 and 6, 2024.

After a year off, organizers have announced Fvded in The Park is returning to Holland Park in Surrey for summer 2024.

Headlining this year are a variety of dance and electro artists, including the Swedish House Mafia, Deadmau5, Kaskade, and Diplo. Also taking the stage during the two-day festival on July 5 and 6 will be KX5 (a side project of Deadmau5 and Kaskade), Zeds Dead, and Chris Lake. In total more than 40 artists have been announced as part of Fvded's 2024 lineup.

"Featuring our most stacked dance music lineup ever," state organizers online. "Three stages, two days, all the fun in the sun."

In March 2023, the two-day festival was cancelled less than four months before its June 23 opening day. The cancellation came after tickets had gone on sale and headliners Jack Harlow and Odesza were booked.

Presale tickets for the festival will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. Layaway plans will be available.

Started in 2015, Fvded is one of the largest music festivals held in a Western Canadian metro area.