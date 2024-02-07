Provincial government spends millions to boost music industry

Musicians and music companies across the province are getting a financial boost from four Amplify BC programs.
More than 220 B.C. musicians and music companies will receive a financial boost from the $42 million invested by the provincial government in April 2023. The funding is designed to support people and businesses working in motion picture, music, publishing, and interactive digital media industries in the province. The commitment includes $22.5 million over three years for Amplify BC, which will go towards helping the province’s music talent.
"We are proud to be the third largest music hub in Canada. Our music sector promotes and showcases B.C. culture on the global stage," said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "Supporting B.C.'s artists and music businesses helps them continue to create the music we love and contributes to vibrant and connected communities throughout the province."
Recipients are receiving $3.3 million through four Amplify BC programs as part of the government's $7.5-million contribution in 2023 to build the province's music talent and help launch careers.
Some of the groups and individuals receiving funds include:
- Chad Brownlee, Kelowna—$22,500
- Manteasah, Jodie Bruce, Kelowna—$7,200
- Kandola Bros., Arpan Kandola, Kelowna—$8,000
- 100 Collective Records, Kelowna—$8,000
- Junk Music, Kelowna—$10,000
- 1851 Recordings Inc., Lake Country—$20,000
- Thick as Thieves Festivals, Kelowna—$32,000
- Fireside Festival, Kelowna—$10,000
- Kelowna Pride Festival, Kelowna—$10,000
- Culture Con 23, Kelowna—$20,000
- Red Bird Brewing-Outdoor Stage and Sound Expansion and Improvement, Kelowna—$35,000
- Bass Coast Festival 2024, Merritt—$20,000
- Nae Nae, Renae Esperanza, Peachland—$8,000
- The 25th Annual Shambhala Music Festival, Nelson—$32,000
- Vancouver International Film Festival, Vancouver—$35,000
"We're so grateful for the support from Creative BC providing a lifeline for the B.C. music community during such a difficult time, post-pandemic. Thank you so much for the support while we navigate the new world of touring and events," says David McCulloch, Live Music grant recipient.
In 2022, the music industry contributed $341 million in total GDP to B.C.'s economy and more than 6,700 jobs, an increase of 20% and 22%, respectively, over 2021.