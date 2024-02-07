Provincial government spends millions to boost music industry

Photo: Red Bird Brewing

Musicians and music companies across the province are getting a financial boost from four Amplify BC programs.

More than 220 B.C. musicians and music companies will receive a financial boost from the $42 million invested by the provincial government in April 2023. The funding is designed to support people and businesses working in motion picture, music, publishing, and interactive digital media industries in the province. The commitment includes $22.5 million over three years for Amplify BC, which will go towards helping the province’s music talent.

"We are proud to be the third largest music hub in Canada. Our music sector promotes and showcases B.C. culture on the global stage," said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "Supporting B.C.'s artists and music businesses helps them continue to create the music we love and contributes to vibrant and connected communities throughout the province."

Recipients are receiving $3.3 million through four Amplify BC programs as part of the government's $7.5-million contribution in 2023 to build the province's music talent and help launch careers.

Some of the groups and individuals receiving funds include:

Chad Brownlee, Kelowna—$22,500

Manteasah, Jodie Bruce, Kelowna—$7,200

Kandola Bros., Arpan Kandola, Kelowna—$8,000

100 Collective Records, Kelowna—$8,000

Junk Music, Kelowna—$10,000

1851 Recordings Inc., Lake Country—$20,000

Thick as Thieves Festivals, Kelowna—$32,000

Fireside Festival, Kelowna—$10,000

Kelowna Pride Festival, Kelowna—$10,000

Culture Con 23, Kelowna—$20,000

Red Bird Brewing-Outdoor Stage and Sound Expansion and Improvement, Kelowna—$35,000

Bass Coast Festival 2024, Merritt—$20,000

Nae Nae, Renae Esperanza, Peachland—$8,000

The 25th Annual Shambhala Music Festival, Nelson—$32,000

Vancouver International Film Festival, Vancouver—$35,000

"We're so grateful for the support from Creative BC providing a lifeline for the B.C. music community during such a difficult time, post-pandemic. Thank you so much for the support while we navigate the new world of touring and events," says David McCulloch, Live Music grant recipient.

In 2022, the music industry contributed $341 million in total GDP to B.C.'s economy and more than 6,700 jobs, an increase of 20% and 22%, respectively, over 2021.