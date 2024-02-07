Triple sex assaulter pleads guilty to B.C. supervision order breach

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Andrew Aurie Jefferson is set to be sentenced Feb. 9.

Warning: This story contains details of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.

A man convicted of multiple sexual assaults pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to breaching a long-term supervision order.

Andrew Aurie Jefferson was designated a long-term offender subject to a 10-year supervision order by Surrey Provincial Court Judge Michael Hicks Oct. 17, 2014.

Hicks’ decision said Jefferson had adult convictions in 2006 for three counts of failing to attend court and theft under $5,000.

In 2007 in Calgary, he received a six-and-a-half year sentence on pleas of guilty to sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, assault, three counts of forcible confinement and three counts of uttering threats.

Jefferson has now pleaded guilty before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge John Milne to one of two counts that he had failed to comply with the order.

Court documents say he allegedly breached the order by consuming drugs on Sept. 16, 2023.

The second charge involves similar alleged behaviour on Sept. 21, 2023.

Milne set Feb. 9 for sentencing.

Jefferson appeared by video.

The Calgary attacks

Hicks' decision said a woman had left work March 18, 2006 when Jefferson approached her from behind and grabbed her by the waist, put his arm around her and said, "Come with me. Play cool."

He told her he had a knife to her back.

“She felt what she believed was his hand, not a knife in her back,” Hicks said.

She began to fight him and then tried to burn him with a cigarette she was holding.

She tried to knee him and he pushed her away after which he tried to push her to the ground.

“She screamed for help but no one was around. She broke free and ran to her work. Police were called. Mr. Jefferson ran off,” Hicks said.

Three weeks later, Jefferson attacked a woman as she left her home to go to work. He grabbed her from behind in a bear hug and told her not to scream or he would kill her.

When she begged him not to hurt her, he said he wouldn't if she was quiet. He took her to a secluded place and told her to get onto her stomach. He laid on top of her and rubbed against her. He told her to remove her pants.

He then forced sexual intercourse over three to four minutes, touched her breasts and tried to kiss her.

“When he was done, he asked for her ID but she said that she had none with her,” Hicks said. “He told her not to tell anyone, and he ran off.”

The third attack lasted 45 minutes.

On May 10, 2006, the victim was returning home from a 7-Eleven when Jefferson confronted her, holding a knife with a six-inch blade.

He came behind her and held the knife to her.

He touched her breasts and rubbed against her, eventually forcing intercourse for five to 10 minutes.

He then forced her into an alley at knifepoint.

“She feared he would kill her,” Hicks said. “He made sexually degrading comments; he carried out other degrading sexual acts.”

Jefferson eventually ran off.

Prior to the long-term order, Jefferson had a history of breaching court orders, including having a relationship with a 17-year-old female that he did not report to his probation officer despite a court order.

Hicks said he was involved in criminal activity and selling drugs from a young age and has had substance abuse issues.

Jefferson in B.C.

After spending time in prison for the assaults, Jefferson was supposed to be released in Kelowna in 2011, but chose Mission as his new home instead.

Two years later, he was put back behind bars after a violent 2013 carjacking in Langley.

With files from Castanet