Syphilis cases in the Interior keep climbing says Interior Health

Photo: Interior Health Screenshot of IH 'Don't stress. Just test.' campaign video

Syphilis cases continue to climb across the Okanagan, according to Interior Health.

“We are continuing to see infectious syphilis cases rise in the province and across our IH region,” says Interior Health.

Vernon saw the largest increase overall, with cases doubling from 2022 to 2023, but still has the lowest cases in the Okanagan.

Vernon’s reported cases increased from 11 in 2022 to 24 in 2023, the Central Okanagan saw an increase from 54 to 59 cases, and Kamloops jumped from 84 reported cases to 91 in 2023.

IH launched its ‘Don’t stress. Just test’ campaign in summer 2023 to increase awareness of syphilis as cases climbed throughout the region. It also looked to encourage screening, and increase awareness about risk of congenital syphilis and the need to get tested for syphilis during pregnancy

The health authority says it’s difficult to measure awareness but the IH Sexual Health page saw traffic increase 51.4 per cent, and over 1 million clicks on campaign ads.

IH is reminding the public that it’s possible to have syphilis without symptoms and the only way to be sure is to get tested. Symptoms of the infection can also be so mild they go unnoticed.

Common symptoms include, a painless sore appearing inside or near the mouth, genitials or other areas, and a non-itchy rash on the palms of hands, bottom of feet or on the body between the armpits.

IH also says people infected with syphilis while pregnant can pass the infection onto their baby potentially resulting in miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth, or lifelong complications for the child. It can be treated and even cured during pregnancy with a shot of antibiotics.

“If left untreated, syphilis can cause damage to the brain, heart, and other parts of the body,” says the health authority.