Multi-lane roundabouts still confuse many BC drivers

Photo: ICBC A survey for ICBC found a lot of drivers are not confident about how to navigate a multi-lane roundabout.

Roundabouts might reduce traffic collisions, but they still cause a lot of confusion for some BC drivers.

A new survey conducted for the Insurance Bureau of British Columbia found while nearly 6 in 10 respondents are confident when approaching a single-lane roundabout, that confidence drops considerably when more lanes are in play.

The online survey conducted by Ipsos, asked more than 800 people about their experiences at roundabouts. Of the 634 who had drive through one, 59 per cent said they feel confident when approaching and leaving the intersection when there’s only a single lane.

Men more confident than women

At multi-lane intersections, however, only 29 per cent expressed confidence. Women were less sure, at 24 per cent, while 34 per cent of male respondents said they were confident.

Confidence levels for navigating inside a multi-lane roundabout were 31 per cent. Male drivers (36%) again expressed more confidence compared to female drivers (25%).

Drivers were also asked about their interactions with pedestrians and cyclists at roundabouts. Only about one-third (31 per cent) find it easy or very easy to navigate the traffic circles when someone on foot or two wheels is added to the equation. Twenty-two per cent said they find it difficult.

So who has the right-of-way?

When it comes to understanding who as the right-of-way, the survey found 42 per cent understood what to do when entering the intersection, while 14 per cent found it difficult.

Perceptions about how other drivers behave in roundabouts were varied.

The top frustration, at 37 per cent, was other motorists who don’t yield to the driver who has the right-of-way. Second on the list was other drivers who don’t signal when they exit the roundabout.

ICBC says modern roundabouts can reduce injury crashes by up to 75% by cutting speeds and eliminating head-on, right-angle and left-turn crashes. The insurance bureau has invested more than $5 million in approximately 90 new roundabouts since 2000.

“Road design is critical to keeping everyone on our roads safe,” said Shabnem Afzal, ICBC’s director of road safety. “Roundabouts are proven to be highly effective in reducing crashes. While common in Europe, they’re relatively newer to Canada. We’re here to offer a refresher and tips so that whether you’re walking, driving or cycling, we all know how to safely navigate roundabouts and share our roads together.”

ICBC will be posting videos and tips as part of a series on roundabouts throughout February on its Instagram account.