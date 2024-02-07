BC Highway patrol seize suspected drugs, loaded gun in Dawson Creek

Photo: Castanet file photo

Police in Northern BC seized guns, ammo and suspected drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle.

In a press release, Cpl. Melissa Jongema said on Jan. 25, BC Highway Patrol officers seized a loaded firearm making it the second firearm seized in January in Dawson Creek.

At 11:14 p.m., police received a report of a suspicious blue pickup truck in the area of 20th Street and 108th Avenue.

Police quickly located the pickup truck and arrested the male driver for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

During the investigation, police seized drugs suspected to be fentanyl, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cell phones and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition

“The driver was also under investigation for operating a vehicle while impaired. The pickup truck was impounded for 24 hours related to the impaired investigation,” Jongema said. “Charges have not been formally approved and further details about the driver will not be released at this time.”

On Jan. 16, BC Highway Patrol in Dawson Creek located a carbine-type firearm, ammunition, suspected drugs and counterfeit money in a Chevrolet Malibu where the driver fled.