'Prank call' could be responsible for closure of busy Vancouver street: VPD

Photo: The Canadian Press

Vancouver police say a prank call may be responsible for the closure of a portion of Main Street on Tuesday, Feb. 6 afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that it had multiple vehicles in the area of Main Street and East 35th Avenue conducting an investigation.

Traffic on Main Street was blocked at the intersection and the VPD encouraged drivers to avoid the area "until further notice."

Around 2:45 p.m., traffic was reopened on Main Street at E 35th Avenue. There was "no sign of anyone in need of emergency services" and the VPD's initial investigation concluded that a "prank caller" was responsible for calling the police.

VPD Const. Tania Visintin told V.I.A. that an investigation is ongoing and "charges of mischief could be considered." At this point, police can't characterize the incident as 'swatting' — deceiving emergency services — but the VPD is looking into who called.

Visintin added that part of Main Street was closed to traffic for about an hour during the initial police investigation.