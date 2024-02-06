Cops in Kootenays capture condom thief

Photo: Unsplash

Police say they stopped a “slippery” thief after a foot chase last week in Trail, B.C.

RCMP were called on Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m. by a business in the 1500 block of Second Avenue for a report of a man shoplifting condoms, lubricant and band-aids.

Unfortunately for the 30-year-old local man, employees knew his identity and reported it, and the theft, to the police.

An officer quickly located the man, with the alleged stolen condoms sticking out of his jacket pocket. Police say the man sprinted away from the scene despite being identified and called out by name by the officer. He led several officers on a “wild foot pursuit” around downtown Trail.

The man eventually ran out of room to run, was cornered, and arrested by police without further incident.

“The pursuit lasted some time. It turns out the man was as slippery as the products that he stole,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “We informed him afterward that local service providers hand out condoms for free.”