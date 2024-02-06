Realtor sanctioned in Richmond deal sues watchdog lawyer for $1.5M

Photo: Unsplash

A realtor, who was fined $28,000 for misconduct, is pointing a finger at a lawyer in the case for her role in an "unjust and unfair conclusion" based on "weak and problematic evidence."

Vicky Wang, a Vancouver realtor, filed a claim for $1.5 million in damages against B.C. Financial Services Authority's (BCFSA) senior legal counsel Catherine Davies in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver last June.

Wang claimed in her lawsuit she was "bullied and discriminated by the power."

She argued Davies exercised "strong" and "aggressive" influence during the decision-making process that led to BCFSA hearing office Andrew Pendray's finding in May 2023 that she committed professional misconduct by lending a client $50,000 to purchase a property on Blundell Road.

Wang claimed Davies mistakenly issued a notice of discipline hearing claiming Wang made a loan for a property on West 48th Avenue in Vancouver when it was actually for the Blundell Road property and the complainant provided "controversial, problematic, false statement and intentional complaint" between 2017 and 2018.

She claimed she had "eight years of closer friendship" with the complainant and there was no loan agreement proving she was owed $50,000.

BCFSA ultimately amended the address of the property in question to the Blundell property in the fifth amended notice of discipline hearing issued in January 2023.

Wang also claimed Davies' approach was to "aggressively press and influence (her) to admit misconducts on the basis of (Davies') assumed, misleading, twisted story rather than on the basis of investigated facts and evidence."

Wang said Davies asked her on four occasions to sign an undertaking for an enforced education course in Ontario, which would cost "10 times more than" the course at the UBC Sauder School of Business.

She also found issues with Davies' witnesses who were unable to "provide reliable evidence" about the matter. One was an investigator who joined in July 2021 and "didn't have a chance to involve in the investigation," and the other was a broker who had left Sutton West Coast Realty, had no access to the brokerage's documents and testified he "couldn't remember any details about the two transactions" from seven years ago.

In her lawsuit, Wang sought $1.5 million in damages caused by Davies' "wrong judgment, improper rules application, lack of knowledge, insufficient evidence, extended repeated discipline process" and Davies' "dishonest, aggressive intentional conduct."

She claims Davies "couldn't have" found evidence of misconduct in this case.

"This extended repeated discipline process consumed seriously Ms. Wang’s lifetime and energy in the circumstance where there had no clear, sufficient, convincing, cogent evidence in the complaint package and investigated documents to determine misconduct," reads Wang's notice of civil claim.

Wang added she was living on "commission revenue" while she suffered from "deep depression, consistent low mood, isolation, anxiety, insomnia, sicky feeling for more than (four) years," which impacted her ability to go out and network.

"(Wang's) reputation and brand name had been seriously damaged by the published Notice of Discipline Hearing on BCFSA website for the past (four) years," reads the notice of civil claim.

Lawyer unable to understand 'irrelevant and nonsensical allegations'

In a response to the June lawsuit, Davies denied all of the facts alleged in Wang's notice of civil claim.

"The notice of civil claim contains irrelevant and nonsensical allegations and it is not possible for Davies to understand the factual allegations being advanced against her," reads the response.

Davies said the former Real Estate Council of British Columbia, now the BCFSA, received a complaint in 2017 alleging Wang failed to provide a client with a 55-per-cent commission rebate for the purchase of the West 48th Avenue and Blundell Road properties, and failed to deposit rent cheques for the Blundell Road property in time.

According to the response, investigators learned, while looking into the complaint, that Wang had lent $50,000 to the client for the deposit for the Blundell Road property, which led to the disciplinary citation and a hearing in 2023.

Davies said she was acting in her capacity as senior legal counsel for the real estate council or the BCFSA and she carried out her duties "fairly, resolutely and honourably and treated Wang with candour, courtesy and respect."

She denied any wrongdoing in the conduct of the disciplinary proceeding and argued the notice of civil claim was an "abuse of process."

Davies' response calls Wang's lawsuit "scandalous, frivolous and vexatious," and asks it to be struck.

Court records show Davies had initially applied to have Wang's lawsuit dismissed in September 2023, but asked for the hearing for her application to be adjourned the day before it was scheduled.

Wang was fined this year almost $28,000 in administrative penalty and enforcement expenses according to a recent sanction decision issued by the BCFSA.

She was also ordered to go through remedial education at UBC's Sauder School of Business and take an ethics course at the Real Estate Institute of Canada.

None of the claims have been proven in court.