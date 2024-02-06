Police seek suspects in smash-and-grab targeting hikers in Kootenays

Photo: RCMP

Police in the Kootenays are turning to the public for help identifying a pair of women linked to a smash-and-grab theft and fraud.

RCMP were contacted on Jan. 26 at 3:21 p.m. for a report of a smash-and-grab to a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Strawberry Pass along Highway 3B in Rossland, B.C.

The owner had been hiking in the area and, when she returned to her vehicle, she discovered that her vehicle window has been smashed. The suspects stole her wallet, bank cards, and identification then used her bank cards to purchase $3,900 worth of items.

Investigators are now releasing images of two women believed to be connected to the crime.

The vehicle associated with these women is a 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara bearing BC licence plate TR054A.

If you know the identity of the women, or have any information to share about this crime, contact the Trail RCMP detachment at 250-364-2566 to speak to an investigator.