BC Wildlife Federation announces lottery prize winners

Photo: BCWF Cranbrook resident T. Senetza won the grand prize in the 2023 B.C. Wildlife Federation Conservation Lottery, a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Double Cab pickup truck.

The winners of this year's B.C. Wildlife Federation Conservation Lottery has been announced.

The main jackpot for the 50/50 portion of the draw came to $408,530, which was won by W. Andersen of Hagensborg, B.C., who walked away with half the pot, $204,265.

Cranbrook resident T. Senetza took home the grand prize, a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro Double Cab pickup truck courtesy of Wood Wheaton Supercentre.

The BCWF uses the money raised to pay for wildlife enhancement projects, wilderness camps for children and teens, habitat restorations by the Wetlands Workforce, independent scientific research, and controlled burns. The Federation also provides backcountry safety and educational programs.

“The B.C. Wildlife Federation would like to thank everyone who supported the lottery and the conservation work we do in every corner of British Columbia,” said executive director Jesse Zeman.

“The BCWF is committed to boots-on-the-ground habitat restoration, driven by our core values of stewardship and science-based solutions. Thank you to all the prize donors and ticket purchasers who support us in our work to ensure a sustainable future for B.C.”

Some of the other winners include J. Maida of Penticton who won a 2024 Yamaha Kodiak 450 ATV and P. Lytle of Kaleden, B.C. won the fourth prize bundle including a stay at the Fairmont Empress, a voucher for Pacific Breeze Urban Winery and Executive Table tickets to the Vancouver Giants.