Selina Robinson's constituency office is vandalized after resignation

Photo: B.C. GOVERNMENT Selina Robinson

BC Premier David Eby condemned the vandalism at Coquitlam–Maillardville Selina Robinson’s constituency office last night, Feb. 5.

In a tweet, the BC NDP leader said the language posted outside of her Austin Avenue office “included hateful messages.”

“This is wrong,” he wrote. “Peaceful protest cannot include spreading hate.”

On X (formerly Twitter), a group called Canadian Antifa (@exposeisrael123) shared a video of the damage and claimed writing the words on the sidewalk: “We Do Not Accept Your Apology"; "Resign Now"; and "Free Palestine."

They also posted signs on her office door and windows reading: "Crappy PIece of Parliament"; "Resign from Caucus"; "Zionism is Nazism"; and "There is only one Solution: Intifada Revolution."

“We decorated Selina Robinson’s office to let her know we don’t want her as our MLA and that she needs to be ousted out of the NDP party,” the caption read with the hashtags #freepalestine #Canada #NDP #coquitlam #ResignSelinaRobinson #FireSelinaRobinson.

A female voice is heard saying, "We refuse to have an MLA who is a racist."

In the social media post, they also tagged the handles of Eby and Jagmeet Singh, the federal NDP leader.

A request for comment from Coquitlam RCMP was not immediately returned; the constituency office was closed today and the writing and posters removed.

Monday’s vandalism came the same day Eby told reporters that Robinson would be stepping down in her role as minister of post-secondary education and future skills following comments she made about the origins of Israel, describing it as a “crappy piece of land with nothing on it.”

She apologized twice.

Yesterday, during the hastily called teleconference, Eby said Robinson would be taking some time to “catch her breath” before repairing relationships with Muslim communities; among that work will be visiting mosques and learning about anti-Islamophobia.