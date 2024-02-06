Weapons seized, Coquitlam man charged after incident at Port Moody store

Photo: PORT MOODY POLICE PHOTO . Weapons and ammunition seized from a Coquitlam home after an incident last Saturday at a busienss in Port Moody.

A 57-year-old Coquitlam man who allegedly uttered threats while visiting a store in Port Moody is now facing several charges, including one involving weapons.

Charges related to the incident, as well as careless storage of a firearm, have been laid against James Quinn.

According to Port Moody police spokesperson, Const. Sam Zacharias, officers were called to a business in Suter Brook Village early Saturday afternoon, Feb. 3, after a customer at a shop allegedly indicated he’d be returning the next day to commit acts of violence.

While the suspect was gone by the time police arrived, he was identified and arrested at his Coquitlam residence a short time later.

A search warrant was executed and weapons and ammunition were seized.

“Fortunately the staff member reported this suspicious behaviour to us, which resulted in a safe resolution to this matter,” Zacharias said in a news release.

Zarachias said the investigation is continuing.