Greenwood motorcycle club trying to rebuild after kids bikes stolen

Photo: Contributed

Volunteers at Route 3 Racing Club in Greenwood British Columbia are trying to rebuild after their clubhouse was broken into and several of their off-road motorcycles were stolen.

Geneva Blair tells Castanet she helped organize the non-profit club a few years ago to help get more people, especially youngsters, involved in motorcycle sports.

"We realize motorcross is really expensive. So we try to provide it for free. We have, well, we had about eight bikes," says Blair.

The motorcycles, racing and training are provided for free for anyone living in the Boundary Region

"We have some electric bikes that little kids can start on. And then they can go up into the dirt bikes. And then we teach them how to ride and we have races and try and help with going to other places for races, and things like that," Blair says.

Those plans are now in disarray after four of the bikes were stolen Feb. 3. The incident was reported to RCMP and they are investigating but Blair says they only had liability insurance for the motorcycles.

"So it was all kind of out of pocket for us. And whatever we've built over the past three or four years. It's a big hit on us," says Blair.

The club is on winter hiatus right now but they are hoping to rebuild their motorcycle fleet so they can continue to help the next generation of motocross riders.

"We are still looking for our bikes but have started a GoFundMe in the meantime. Any donations are appreciated as we start to navigate our way into rebuilding our club and coming back stronger for the community," Blair says.

“My wife and I were devastated today with the loss of our bikes. I walked in our trailer a half hour after I told her and the tears were still flowing. We are not money people we are working people who just happen to love Greenwood and people,” says Angus Macneil club director.