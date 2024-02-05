Fatal pedestrian and train collision in New Westminster

Photo: Thinkstock. New Westminster police are responding to a fatal pedestrian and train collision.

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a train near a crossing in Sapperton.

In a news release, the New Westminster Police Department said it responded to a fatality, following a collision involving a train and a pedestrian.

“The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Spruce Street and Brunette Avenue,” said the news release. “Spruce Street is currently closed to traffic in both directions as crews have arrived on scene.”

Spruce Street is located on the south side of Brunette Avenue, across from the Brewery District. It provides access into the Braid industrial area.

The New Westminster Police Department said it is liaising with its public safety partners, including the railway companies.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

The New Westminster Police Department is offering the support of the Victim Assistance Unit to anyone who witnessed this incident. Witnesses in need of support can call the Victim Assistance Unit at 604-529-2525 or email [email protected].

The death comes just weeks after New Westminster city council received an update on train whistle cessation. During that update, council heard that the timelines for ending mandatory train whistles at the Spruce Street crossing had changed because of some complications at that location.

To keep drivers, cyclists and pedestrians safe, the Canadian Rail Operating Rules require all trains to whistle whenever they approach a public grade crossing. Cities, however, can work with railways and take steps to eliminate whistles – but they can always be sounded in an emergency.