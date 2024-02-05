BC Sheriff Service adds new deputies throughout province

Photo: Eric Thompson Training for the next group of sheriffs starts on March 11, 2024.

With B.C. having suffered through court room closures in recent months due to a sheriff shortage, Attorney General Niki Sharma has announced the addition of 13 new deputies.

The closures were leading to cases not being heard with critics saying access to justice was becoming an issue.

Members of the BC Sheriff Service provide courtroom security, handle and transport prisoners and ensure the accused appear as their cases are called at 89 court locations throughout the province.

"Everyone who uses the court system expects it to run safely and smoothly," Sharma said. "Sheriffs provide critical protective and enforcement services for the judiciary, Crown, defence, court staff and the public. That's why it's so encouraging that more people than ever are applying to join the BC Sheriff Service."

The new deputies will be filling positions in Oliver, Kamloops, Prince George, Victoria and the Lower Mainland, Sharma said.

"We are thrilled to welcome 13 new deputy sheriffs to the BC Sheriff Service," said Paul Corrado, chief sheriff and executive director of the service.

Sharma said the ministry has been working closely with the sheriff service on a number of changes to improve recruitment and retention, and to strengthen court safety.

The ministry said the service received a record number of applications during the latest intake.

The intake, which closed on Jan. 19, 2024, received 829 applications, a 33% increase in applicants from the summer intake.

"The sheriff recruit training program at the Justice Institute of BC (JIBC) provides students the opportunity to gain all the essential skills required to go out into their communities and ensure safety of the courts," said Colleen Vaughan, interim president and CEO of the JIBC. "I wish each new graduate the very best in their new career."

The next class of sheriffs will begin training on March 11, 2024. They're expected to join the staffing complement on July 15, 2024.