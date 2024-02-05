PlayNow.com offering 650 Super Bowl bets, including potential Kelce-Swift engagement

Photo: The Canadian Press

In the olden days, you would have had to search long and hard to find a book that would take a bet on something like Travis Kelce proposing to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.

Now that gambling has gone mainstream, you do not have to go far at all.

British Columbia Lottery Corporation’s PlayNow.com is offering odds on whether Kelce will pop the question after the big game. If you think it will happen, you can put $10 down and will pocket $116 if it actually does occur.

“The NFL is already the most popular pro sports league to bet on at PlayNow, but we wanted to offer some bets which focus on Kelce and Swift’s story given how popular their relationship has been to NFL fans new and old,” BCLC chief operating officer Dan Beebe said in a press release.

“These bets allow our casual bettors and new players the opportunity to bet on not just the winner of the Super Bowl, but the drama happening off the field.”

If betting on actual football is more your thing, you will have plenty of options. PlayNow is offering approximately 650 Super Bowl bets, many of them having to do with the battle between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers are two-point favourites, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the MVP favourite at 2.20, and the over/under has been set at 45.5.

PlayNow.com is B.C.’s only legal gambling website and whose profits benefit British Columbians through investments in things like health care, education and community programs.