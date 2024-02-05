B.C. premier announces resignation of minister Selina Robinson amid growing NDP backlash

Photo: The Canadian Press Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future, speaks at an announcement in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

UDPATE 1:45 p.m.

B.C. Premier David Eby has announced the resignation of Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson.

Robinson referred to the region of Palestine prior to the 1948 establishment of Israel as a “crappy piece of land with nothing on it,” at an online panel with B’nai Brith Canada on Jan. 30.

Eby said Robinson will spend a significant amount of time with people who were hurt by her comments.

“We reached the conclusion together that she can step back from cabinet and do that work,” the premier told reporters during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Robinson had been speaking about the need to educate younger people about the Holocaust and anti-Semitism in her role as post-secondary education minister; she had previously been very vocal against a Langara College English instructor who publicly called the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli civilians "amazing" and "brilliant."

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh expressed disappointment in Robinson's comments and stated Feb. 3 he had discussed them with Eby.

The BC NDP had cancelled a fundraiser over the weekend and faced protests and rebuke from anti-Israel factions, many within the party membership.

Anjali Appadurai, who ran with significant support for the BC NDP leadership in 2022 but was disqualified by the party executives for third-party membership drives, said an apology cannot fix Robinson’s “racist views.”

On Feb. 3, Appadurai shared a letter from a coalition of Islamic groups and Muslim student associations calling Robinson’s words “blatant bigotry” while banning any NDP MLAs or candidates from its “sacred spaces” until “restitutive action” is taken, including Robinson’s removal from her cabinet role.

ORIGINAL 10:20 a.m.

British Columbia's post-secondary education minister says she will undergo anti-Islamophobia training as calls for her resignation grow.

Selina Robinson says in a statement today that she is committed to making amends for her remarks during an online panel last week, when she said Israel was founded on a "crappy piece of land," angering pro-Palestinian groups.

Meanwhile, groups are planning to protest outside the provincial NDP caucus retreat in the Metro Vancouver city of Surrey, with organizers saying they will deliver the signatures of more than 11,000 people asking for Robinson's resignation.

Over the weekend, a collection of British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for Robinson to be removed from her role.

The groups also said they will not welcome any NDP legislature member or candidate for the next election to their sacred spaces until Eby takes action against Robinson.

In her second apology for her remarks, Robinson says her comments have "broken the trust of many" and that she will have earn it back.

"I am very sorry. I bear full responsibility," said Robinson. "My words were inappropriate, wrong, and I now understand how they have contributed to Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism."

In previous remarks on Thursday, Robinson apologized for being disrespectful and said she was referring to the land on which Israel was founded having limited natural resources.

