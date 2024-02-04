Okanagan snowpack improves, still below median

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

As of Feb. 1, the Okanagan’s snowpack is one of the provinces most improved over the last month, but remains below the median level.

Ahead of the BC River Forecast centre’s official snow basin indices, the agency has released its snow conditions commentary. According to the centre, the provincial average for all automated snow weather systems (ASWS) are 66 per cent of median.

“On average, approximately two-thirds of the total seasonal snowpack has accumulated,” reads the centre’s snow conditions commentary.

The Okanagan’s snowpack is 76 per cent as of Feb.1, up from 60 per cent on Jan. 1. Data from automated snow weather stations show SilverStar Mountain is at 80 per cent, Mission Creek at 79 per cent, while White Rocks Mountain is at 60 per cent.

The South Thompson is sitting at 85 per cent, up from 70 per cent on Jan. 1.

“After a deep freeze with record low temperatures impacted the province in mid-January, mountain snow accumulated at a seasonal rate until the final weekend of the month,” says the commentary.

“Many of the storms were classified as atmospheric rivers sourced from tropical regions. The result was very heavy rainfall through much of the coast with temperatures at or near record high temperatures during the period of January 26 to February 1st.”

Official indices will be released on Feb. 8 in the Feb 1 Snow and Water Supply Bulletin. The bulletin will provide more comprehensive information about snowpack statistics.