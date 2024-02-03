Otter Co-op Community Spaces seeking applications for funding

Photo: Project Literacy Central Okanagan Julia's Junction in West Kelowna was funded in part by the Otter Co-op Community Spaces funding.

Charities and non-profit organizations can now apply for Community Spaces funding for projects across Western Canada.

The Community Spaces funding comes from Otter Co-op, which offers grants from $25,000 to $150,000 for projects that are accessible to the entire community and fall within three categories: recreation, environmental conservation or urban agriculture.

Last year, the Otter Co-op Community Spaces donated $50,000 to Julia's Junction in West Kelowna, an inclusive play space designed to benefit children of all ages, especially those with physical, social or emotional disabilities.

Those interested in accessing the funding for their own project can find more information here.