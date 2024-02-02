Crown prosecutor attacked near Vancouver courthouse

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth A B.C. Crown prosecutor was attacked in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Feb. 2.

A B.C. provincial Crown prosecutor was attacked Feb. 2 as she walked with a security officer to Vancouver’s Provincial Courthouse at 222 Main Street.

The attack occurred about 9 a.m. with witnesses at the scene saying another related attack had just happened a block away.

Ambulances were at both scenes as were many Vancouver Police Department officers and members of the BC Sheriff Service.

The prosecutor lay crumpled under a blanket on the pavement outside 145 East Cordova as people gave her first aid while awaiting paramedics.

Several lightly bloodied towels could be seen.

The security guard the lawyer had been walking with would not comment on the attack to Glacier Media.

Another witness also declined to comment.

A man has apparently been arrested at the scene and may appear in court later today.

The prosecutor was taken to Vancouver General Hospital to be checked out.

Glacier Media has opted not to publish the victim’s name.