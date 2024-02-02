Avalanche Canada warns of elevated avalanche risk in backcountry

Photo: Avalanche Canada

With temperatures expected to remain above zero and rain in the forecast for much of British Columbia, B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness is warning backcountry users to prepare for the possibility of an avalanche.

"Last season was one of the most tragic years for avalanche fatalities in B.C., and so far this year, one person has sadly lost their life to an avalanche," said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. "Avalanches can occur suddenly and without warning, but there are steps people can take to understand the risks and be prepared before heading into our mountain ranges. Please regularly check the Avalanche Canada forecast before heading out and follow any guidance from Avalanche Canada to stay safe."

Mild temperatures and recent heavy rain have saturated and weakened the upper snowpack in multiple regions in the province, particularly around Revelstoke and the Rogers Pass area along Highway 1 in the Interior.

"It is vital for anyone venturing into the winter backcountry to have a full appreciation of the hazards and the training to navigate them safely," said James Floyer, Avalanche Canada program director. "It's important for backcountry users to read the avalanche forecast and use that information to make terrain choices that match the conditions. Everyone in your group should carry a transceiver, probe and shovel, and have the training to use them."

Until colder temperatures return, backcountry users are advised that the snowpack is likely to remain unstable and avalanche conditions are likely to remain dynamic and highly dependent on weather.

People are encouraged to check the Avalanche Canada forecasts and danger ratings before heading into the backcountry.

Know your gear:

Each person travelling in a group needs their own transceiver, shovel and probe, and the training to use these tools. Avalanche Canada has a basic avalanche-awareness tutorial available here.

Get the training:

Everyone recreating in avalanche terrain should have the proper training to manage the risk. Avalanche Canda training courses are suitable for recreationists of all levels and can be found here.

Check the weather:

When planning a trip, it's important to monitor conditions closely up to one week before you leave. Check the Avalanche Canada website for mountain weather forecast. In the days leading to a trip and the day of, people should review Environment and Climate Change Canada for any weather warnings or special weather statements.

Plan your trip:

Always tell someone where you are going and when you'll be back, obtain the knowledge and skills needed before heading out, and always carry the essentials and know how to use them. For more information about planning a trip click here.

During the past 10 years, approximately 75 per cent of all Canadian avalanche fatalities have occurred in B.C.