Surrey youth arrested, charged in two assault cases

Thanks to the efforts and cooperation of Delta Police and Surrey RCMP investigators, a 17-year-old Surrey youth is in custody facing serious assault charges.

On Jan. 16, Surrey RCMP received a report of a woman who had been stabbed by an unknown man in the 12200-block of 84 Avenue.

Then on Jan. 23, DPD responded to a report of a woman who had been stabbed by an unknown man in the 8100-block of 120 Street.

“In both incidents, the victims suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries,” said RCMP in a news release. “Surrey RCMP and Delta Police Department investigators identified the suspect as a 17-year-old youth who is now charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm. He has been remanded in custody.”

The youth will next appear in Surrey provincial court on Feb. 15.

“As the accused is a young person and the investigation is before the courts, no further information will be shared,” said RCMP. “We are thankful to Delta PD for the assistance and cooperation, and the Real Time Intelligence Centre (RTIC) for their support.”