Dr. Bonnie Henry says BC drug decriminalization will take time to reduce stigma, save lives

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Dr. Bonnie Henry announces the Health Canada decriminalization exemption back in May 2022.

A year after British Columbia first introduced its three-year pilot program that decriminalized the possession of small amounts of some drugs, the province set a new record for illicit drug deaths. But Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says it will take time for decriminalization to help reduce the stigma around drug use and save lives.

On Jan. 31, 2023, British Columbia became the first jurisdiction in Canada to secure a Health Canada exemption that ensured British Columbians would not face criminal charges for possessing less than 2.5 grams of opioids, crack and powdered cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA. The province has said this is one step in making the issue of addiction a health matter, rather than a criminal justice issue.

During Thursday's press conference about Dr. Henry's review of B.C.'s prescribed safer supply program, she said the roll-out of decriminalization has “been a challenge.”

“It happened in a context where we were coming out of a pandemic, where there were increased challenges with housing security, increased visible homelessness, which leads to increased concerns about public safety and stigmatization of people who are in those settings, some of whom are people who use drugs but not everybody.” she said. “It has been a very difficult time.

“[Decriminalization] is not a panacea in and of itself. What it is is to try and support people in those environments that are very visible, but it's also ... for those people who are dying at home alone who don't talk to their family and don't talk to their friends about their drug use and don't reach out to their healthcare provider because of the shame and stigma associated with use of opioids and other drugs. So taking that away makes it safer for people to reach out, and it's going to take time for that.”

She highlighted that decriminalization is focused on individuals, and aims to address the harms that the stigmatization of drug use can have.

“It's the decriminalization of people who use drugs and I think that's really important. This is about not giving somebody who is using drugs on their own a criminal record,” Dr. Henry said.

“It's not legalizing drugs, it's certainly not legalizing public use in front of children in particular, but it is about taking away that stigma that associates my substance use, because it happens to be an opioid versus alcohol, as a criminal offence.

“It tips over into not calling people a criminal because they use drugs, but understanding that use of drugs may be for a whole variety of reasons. Use of substances has been with us forever; people use it for pain, whether it's physical pain, mental pain, psychic pain, emotional pain, but we also use it for ceremony, for many other things.”

Since decriminalization, many B.C. municipalities, including in the Okanagan, have expressed concerns about the use of drugs in certain public areas, like parks and beaches. While the B.C. government passed legislation in November restricting drug use in these areas, the British Columbia Supreme Court blocked the new laws with a temporary injunction, saying "irreparable harm will be caused" if the laws come into force.

But Thursday, Dr. Henry said the public debate around the personal use of drugs further stigmatizes drug users.

“What we have seen with this rhetoric in the public domain is that we are re-stigmatizing people, we're saying to young people that 'No, we can't talk about this and it's those people who are doing this in public that are making it unsafe for others in the community,'” she said.

“So I think we need to decrease that, to not let the rhetoric overcome the evidence that we have that putting people into the criminal justice system because of their drug use is not going to save lives and it's not going to help them. We need to replace it with the compassion and understanding that I know we have in this province.”

The three-year decriminalization pilot program will remain in effect until Jan. 31, 2026.