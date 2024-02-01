Glacier Media sells Prince George Citizen to former city councillor

Photo: Submitted. Cameron Stolz is the new owner of the Prince George Citizen.

Today, businessman and former city councillor Cameron Stolz announced the purchase of the Prince George Citizen newspaper from media conglomerate Glacier Media, parent company of Castanet. The move safeguards the 108 year old newspaper against risk of closure.



“The Prince George Citizen has been an institution in our community since 1916,” said Stolz. “It’s an incredible honour to continue forward the tradition of ensuring the stories of our city and region are being told.”



Stolz is the owner of Great White Toys, Comics, and Games which he started 34 years ago.



"The role of a local newspaper extends far beyond reporting news. It's about building community, holding power to account, and telling the important stories," continued Stolz, whose first job was as a paper carrier for the Prince George Citizen.



"I’m proud of Prince George’s history as a place built by business and industry – going forward, the Citizen’s editorial perspective will reflect that legacy and those values."



Amid recent closures of the local newspapers in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Kamloops, Stolz became concerned about the future of the Citizen. It underscored the importance of longstanding media outlets returning to local ownership and management.



"The Prince George Citizen has been around almost as long as the City of Prince George itself. It’s important that its future is in the hands of those who understand and value our community," continued Stolz. "Many communities across British Columbia have lost local outlets. It’s important that Prince George does not suffer that same fate."



Stolz has committed to investing in the long-term future of the Citizen.



“This is about ensuring that local media continues, and stays local,” concluded Stolz. “The staff and writers at the Citizen have done incredible work in a challenging media environment. I want to make sure that work is able to continue.”



Stolz has indicated that all current staff will have the opportunity to continue forward in their roles at the paper.